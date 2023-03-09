General Hospital's Parry Shen Shows Fans A Tender Moment With The Original Wiley Twins

Baby switches are one of the most common tropes seen on soap operas, and "General Hospital" is no different. When Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and his husband Dr. Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) decided to adopt a baby, they had no idea that major drama would ensue. Lucas went to work at the hospital, leaving Brad home to watch the child they had named Wiley. Sadly, the baby died of SIDS, and Brad was beside himself. He took the baby to the hospital, but along the way the distressed parent encountered the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier), who convinced him to swap his deceased baby with her newborn. This created a huge mess, especially when the truth was revealed that the living baby's father was the wealthy Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Thus, custody battles ensued, along with Brad being sent to prison for a while.

Twins Erik and Theo Olson played Wiley from the time he was born in 2018 until September 2021, when their father got a job in France. Their mom, Jacks — who manages the boys' social media accounts — heartbreakingly posted the news that the boys were leaving "GH." On the twins' Instagram page, their mom expressed her sadness that the fans wouldn't get to see the boys grow up on the show.

But fear not, the Olson twins are still in contact with some of their co-stars.