PFLAG Supporter Tati Gabrielle On Better LGBTQ+ Representation In Hollywood - Exclusive Interview

You've [played] a slate of badass LGBTQ+ characters, from "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" to "Uncharted." What does it mean to you to get to tell these stories in a way that doesn't fall into stereotypes?

It means the world to me. Especially within my art, I feel that film and television is supposed to reflect the world back at itself. When you do that — with the characters that I've played — in a way that is grounded, that is normal, as it is in our everyday life ... that's how you give [the] best homage to someone who is standing in that field.

I'm loving that we're seeing more genre projects, like fantasy and sci-fi, lean into representing more Black women and non-binary [queer] characters. What would you like to see more from this, and what steps can fans in the industry take so that these shows don't get canceled in their first season, as we've seen happen a lot?

One, they can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there.

Two, the networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly. They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further.

Do you have any favorite memories from working with any of the actors or on your shows in general — "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "You," or any of your other projects?

One of my favorite memories was working on "Sabrina." We were a very loving cast, and we used to do massage circles. We would sit out in base camp and literally sit in a circle, and everybody would massage each other. It was a love fest all the time. That's one of my favorite memories.