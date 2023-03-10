The Emotional Reason Anna Nicole Smith Changed Her Daughter's Name Shortly After Giving Birth

Losing a child is immensely painful, and Anna Nicole Smith was no exception. During an appearance on "Larry King Live," attorney Howard K. Stern, who was Anna Nicole's partner at the time of her death, reflected on what an amazing mother the star really was, saying, "Through it all, even with all the pain, she has been a great mom, a very attentive mom" (via E! News). Still, that didn't mean that losing her son Daniel didn't destroy Anna Nicole.

In an interview with "20/20," her ex-partner and Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, explained: "At [Daniel's] funeral, [Anna Nicole] tried to climb in the casket. I knew that Anna would be in no shape on her own after losing Daniel, as close as they were, to take care of my daughter." Ultimately, Anna Nicole only spent five months with Dannielynn before passing. In a statement following the model's death, GUESS founder Paul Marciano, who was close with Anna Nicole, said, "Personally, I feel she did not survive the loss of her son Daniel, who was the love of her life."

When Dannielynn was born just days before the tragedy of Daniel's death, their mother named her Hannah Rose, but quickly changed it. In fact, the real reason Anna Nicole Smith changed her daughter's name is an incredible tribute to her late son and a symbolic way to bring her two children together.