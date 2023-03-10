The List Survey: Which Of Kate Middleton's Go-To Handbag Brands Is Your Favorite?

Any fashion maven will tell you that when it comes to a thoroughly thought-out ensemble, the right handbag can make or break the look. One person whose fashion choices are always under close scrutiny is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Entire websites are dedicated to the style choices this popular royal makes, and she seems never to step out of her home without looking classy and perfectly put-together.

As The Kate Middleton Stye Blog demonstrates, The Princess is always perfectly poised to enter any situation or event with an outfit that perfectly matches both her personal style and the specifics of the occasion. Kate is famously a fan of certain designers where it comes to her clothing, and her handbags are no exception. From Mulberry to Alexander McQueen, the fashion-forward royal has been seen sporting bags made by several of the world's top designers.

We asked our readership to vote on their favorite of Kate Middleton's handbag designers, and the results did not disappoint!