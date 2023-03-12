Lady Gaga's Oscars 2023 Performance Look Is Just As Raw As Hold My Hand

In contrast to her full-glam red carpet makeup look, Lady Gaga appeared bare-faced for her performance. Taking to the stage in jeans and a plain black tee against a black backdrop, Lady Gaga was accompanied by a band as she sat on a bar stool and introduced "Hold My Hand," saying, "I wrote this song with my friend Blood Pop for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in my studio basement. It's deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes.There's heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

No stranger to pushing boundaries in Hollywood, Gaga delivered a powerful performance despite the stripped-down arrangement, giving her all to the searing vocals that are all about comforting someone who is hurting. When the song debuted in April 2022, Lady Gaga tweeted about the song, writing, "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time."

Following her performance, a title card honored the late director Tony Scott, who directed the original "Top Gun" in 1986. Despite her powerful performance, the Oscar for Best Original Song went to "Naatu Naatu" from the Indian film "RRR."