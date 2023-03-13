General Hospital's Chad Duell Weighs In On Michael's Sad And Lonely Life

Despite the fact that mafia kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has worked extensively to protect his family from evildoers, on "General Hospital," his criminal dealings have nonetheless spilled over to affect the people he loves. Sonny's adopted son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), even spent part of his childhood in a coma, after being accidentally shot in the head. But Michael's bad luck didn't always stem from his dad's business interests. The Corinthos scion has had an especially horrible track record when it comes to women — mostly through no fault of his own.

Early in his young adult life, Michael's first girlfriend Abby Haver (Andrea Bogart) was killed in a construction accident. He later dated Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo), and after the two broke up, she was murdered by a serial killer. The next woman Michael dated was Kiki Jerome (first Kristen Alderson, then Hayley Erin) who also met a grisly fate at the hands of yet another serial killer.

Then, of course, Michael was briefly involved with the sinister Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and almost learned too late that the tables were turned and she was psychotic. Luckily for Michael, Nelle perished when she fell off a cliff. His latest love interest is Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) who is dying of leukemia. There may be a bone marrow donor but they're still awaiting test results, meaning Michael could be headed for yet another tragic end to his romance.