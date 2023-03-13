The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Growing Weary Of Bill's Strange Obsession With Sheila
While "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has had many loves throughout the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful," shockwaves were sent through the fan community when he saved Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from prison time by threatening Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) — and now the dangerous duo is a couple. Bill used the little-known fact that Steffy's mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), once shot him in the back as leverage so that Sheila cannot be prosecuted for other crimes she's committed. Bill has pretty much pushed everyone out of this life for Sheila, feeling she wouldn't reject him as so many other women have.
As ruthless as Bill is, his family and friends can't see why he would hook up with an evildoer like Sheila. Though defending her, things seem to be falling apart now as Sheila's been secretly sleeping with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), resuming their twisted romance, and both know that if Bill ever found out, they'd be dead. Bill's son Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) recently asked if his dad was sure that Sheila wouldn't double-cross him. Bill explained that no one betrays him and gets away with it, sowing a seed of doubt in Liam's head that all might not be paradise as Bill and Sheila would have everyone think.
But this story has been going on for several months, and fans are starting to voice their opinions about it.
Many fans find the Bill/Sheila story boring
"Never count Sheila Carter out . . . it could be a big mistake," was the caption on the official "The Bold and the Beautiful" Twitter page. It was accompanied by a teaser video where Bill Spencer tells Sheila Carter, "We're two of a kind. Never forget that." Steffy Forrester and Katie Logan shared with each other that they're scared by the Bill/Sheila pairing, and Bill's son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is also seen stating, "This whole Sheila thing . . . it's weird." Then, as Sheila's hugging Bill, her voice can be heard saying, "Don't count me out. That would be a big mistake." The tension among the characters is through the roof.
Many of the fans expressed their enthusiasm for the story to end quickly, with one demanding answers writing, "I'm still waiting to hear why $Bill got Sheila out of prison!" Several viewers feel the story is boring, as expressed in the reply, "Can the Bill and Sheila nonsense end please?" Conversely, one enthused fan replied, "This looks very exciting! This whole Bill-Sheila-Deacon love triangle is a fantastic idea. I only wish that Sheila & Deacon were paired together years ago. I never would have imagined that #Sheacon would work as a couple, but they do. Bill's going to explode!"
Considering the nefarious Sheila is afraid of what Bill will do if he learns of her tryst with Deacon Sharpe, one fan noted, "It's nice to see Sheila scared of someone for once."