The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Growing Weary Of Bill's Strange Obsession With Sheila

While "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has had many loves throughout the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful," shockwaves were sent through the fan community when he saved Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from prison time by threatening Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) — and now the dangerous duo is a couple. Bill used the little-known fact that Steffy's mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), once shot him in the back as leverage so that Sheila cannot be prosecuted for other crimes she's committed. Bill has pretty much pushed everyone out of this life for Sheila, feeling she wouldn't reject him as so many other women have.

As ruthless as Bill is, his family and friends can't see why he would hook up with an evildoer like Sheila. Though defending her, things seem to be falling apart now as Sheila's been secretly sleeping with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), resuming their twisted romance, and both know that if Bill ever found out, they'd be dead. Bill's son Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) recently asked if his dad was sure that Sheila wouldn't double-cross him. Bill explained that no one betrays him and gets away with it, sowing a seed of doubt in Liam's head that all might not be paradise as Bill and Sheila would have everyone think.

But this story has been going on for several months, and fans are starting to voice their opinions about it.