The Actor Taking On The Role Of A Young Kate Middleton In Season 6 Of The Crown

It's one thing to portray a real person who truly existed in a television show or in a movie, but when that person is still alive, well, and constantly in the spotlight like The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, we imagine it's a particular challenge for an actor. Fortunately for fans of the Netflix series "The Crown," a young actress from Workingham, England is excited to take on the role of playing Kate in the upcoming sixth season of the show. Meg Bellamy announced that she had been cast as in the series las September, saying of her excitement, "Pinch me please ... So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix's The Crown" (via Daily Mail).

At the time, she went on to make it clear in that same announcement that she has a great deal of respect and admiration for the famous royal and takes her task of portraying Kate seriously. "It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew and I will strive to do Kate justice," she said at the time.

So who is Meg Bellamy?