Queen Camilla Channels Queen Elizabeth's Style With Signature Accessory

Camilla, queen consort has been through the wringer when it comes to the court of public opinion. In 1993, her illicit affair with Prince Charles — now King Charles III — came to light. Though the pair had previously dated in 1970, they went their separate ways when Charles joined the Navy. Queen Camilla tied the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981, per Brides. "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana famously quipped in a 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, remarking on her husband's affair and the downfall of her relationship. The infamous interview has since been recreated on Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown." ​​

Camilla, queen consort took the brunt of public vitriol after she and Charles formally announced their relationship. She was reportedly called a "homewrecker" and a "wicked woman," facing constant comparison to the universally beloved Diana, especially after the princess' untimely death. However, since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla has seen a rise in her approval ratings. "When you consider how horrible people were about her before she married Prince Charles — they hurled abuse at her, they accused her of everything — she is not vindictive or vengeful," royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Guardian. In the wake of these warming attitudes, queen Camilla has even gone on to channel Queen Elizabeth's style with a signature accessory. Here's how she's put her stamp on royal fashion.