The Young And The Restless' Bryton James Ensures Kristoff St. John And Neil Are Remembered

The soap opera world stopped spinning on its axis in 2019 when legendary "Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John tragically passed away. St. John joined the daytime drama in 1991, introducing viewers to Neil Winters, a role he played for the duration of the character. Neil was paramount in ushering in a new wave of Black characters to Genoa City, something previously not focused on by the series. In addition to breaking that barrier for "Y&R," his character was involved in a significant amount of high-stakes drama over the years.

One of the more memorable storylines Neil was involved in revolved around a paternity scandal between himself, his wife, Drucilla Winters (Victoria Rowell), and his brother, Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore). The plot resulted in the revelation that his daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), was the biological child of his brother, causing strife within the family. In later years, Neil was involved in another triangle with his adoptive son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). A supposed blind Neil discovered the affair and feigned his vision loss until the opportune time to out them.

With all of these legendary moments behind him, four years after Kristoff St. John's death, Neil is still mentioned in the dialogue of the series, namely by Devon and Lily. However, it appears these mentions and the decision to keep Neil (and Kristoff) in the mind of viewers is by design.