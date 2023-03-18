Donald Trump Believes His Arrest Is Imminent – What Would That Mean For His 2024 Campaign?

On March 18, former President Donald Trump announced that he believes he will be arrested on March 21. In a two-page long post on Trump's startup social media website Truth Social, the Republican candidate proclaimed, in all caps, "Our nation is now third world & dying. The American dream is dead!"

Trump went on to write, "Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office ... indicate that ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week." At the end of his post, he added a call-to-action to followers, saying, "Protest, take our nation back!"

According to Vanity Fair, Trump's proclamation stems from the ongoing pressure he is facing in the ongoing Stormy Daniels case. The case seems to finally be approaching the final leg of its investigation, and the former president seems likely to be facing charges. But how will this impact Trump's political future? Will this hurt his chances at a 2024 bid for president?