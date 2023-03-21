The Bold And The Beautiful Alums Joe LoCicero And Gina Rodriguez Become First-Time Parents

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans may remember Gina Rodriguez, who played Beverly from 2011 to 2012. Beverly was a wayward girl who was granted an internship by Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) at Forrester Creations. Things went sideways for Beverly after she was accused of giving pictures of their designs to rival company Jackie M. However, Beverly was eventually exonerated and while she didn't leave the show officially, the character hasn't been seen since 2012.

Rodriguez's real-life husband, Joe LoCicero, followed in his wife's footsteps by playing drug dealer Vincent "Vinny" Walker on "B&B" from 2019 to 2021. Vinny ultimately met a violent end when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) ran him over. Rodriguez subsequently became the star of the hit series "Jane the Virgin," which is actually where the couple met, back in 2016, when LoCicero enjoyed a guest-starring role.

When the couple got engaged in 2018, Rodriguez told E! News, "I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so." She refused to share details of when LoCicero popped the question, "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure." The following year, Rodriguez shared a touching video of their wedding on Instagram and showered her family with love for making it a truly special occasion. Now, the happy couple has another milestone to share with their fans.