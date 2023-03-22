Fans Disclose Opinions On Prince William And Kate After Harry's Book And Documentary - Exclusive Survey

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from the rest of Britain's Royal Family by choosing to step down from their positions as working royals and move across the pond, the couple has been hot news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made this fairly unprecedented decision in order to protect themselves and their children from the unforgiving press and constant public scrutiny that previously hounded Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Since setting up their home and life California, the couple has chosen to tell their story in their own words, beginning with a groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of 2021, and culminating with the recent release of their Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" and Harry's controversial autobiography, "Spare." The book, which contained several shocking revelations, sold more than 1.43 million copies on just its first day of release across the United States, Britain, and Canada, according to The New York Times. This was a record-breaker for the book's publisher, Penguin Random House.

And the couple's Netflix series was similarly successful, having been watched by over 28 million households thus far, according to CBS, making it the most-watched Netflix documentary of all time. In short, a lot of people have now been made aware of the major revelations Harry and Meghan decided to share about their relationship with the rest of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine.