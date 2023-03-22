Prince Harry's Wild Past Might Call His US Visa Into Question

Even though Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is in fact royalty, he still required a visa to be able to move to and live in the United States. Now, questions have arisen as to whether all of his truth-telling via his recently-released autobiography "Spare" and his Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" could actually jeopardize his ability to retain that visa and remain in his home in California.

Specifically, Prince Harry's admission of his past use of drugs like cocaine could technically cause him some legal trouble. As former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explains to Page Six, "An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility." Rahmani went on to say, "That means Prince Harry's visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs."

"There is no exception for royalty or recreational use," pointed out Rahmani. Prince Harry claimed that his cocaine use was limited to his teenage years, but did admit to using psychedelics in his adulthood, even calling his use of hallucinagenic drugs a "fundamental" part of his life.

But could this really keep Harry from being able to remain in the United States with his wife and children who are themselves U.S. citizens?