The Young And The Restless' Michael Graziadei Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend

On "The Young and the Restless," Daniel Romalotti, Jr. (Michael Graziadei) is the son of rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). While he's been involved in a few crimes in the past, Daniel has really turned his life around. He left Genoa City in 2013 with his wife Heather Stevens (then Jennifer Landon) and daughter Lucy but unexpectedly returned without them in November 2022.

Since Daniel has come back, he's been working with Chancellor-Winters to develop a gaming platform to give himself something to focus on and create something that will transcend the typical video game and enrich players' lives. He hired his dad to work on the game's music and his mother, the meddling Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), to work on the publicity. As it happens, Phyllis went overboard, trying to do what she thought was best for her son, and family strife abounds.

Happily, Graziadei's real-life family doesn't suffer from soap opera drama. He and his girlfriend, Lauren Carey, have twins named Arlo Wilde and Oliver Bear, born in 2021. The actor spoke to Soap Hub in December, "I have to tell you, we were very fortunate. The universe decided to play this awesome joke and give us two kids at once!" He went on to explain that communication was essential for not only knowing what the kids need but also what each other needs.

Now, Graziadei has surprised Carey with an amazing proposal.