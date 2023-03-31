EFT Tapping Is The Meditation Technique That Can Help Your Anxiety

Part of being alive is experiencing anxiety. Worry or fear of what might happen in any given situation is something that happens to all of us. It's not always necessarily a bad thing. Being anxious about something can spur you into action and provide motivation. But it's still not a good feeling, and it can definitely become problematic if your feelings of anxiety are preventing you from living your life or if you have feelings of anxiety without any specific stressor that's causing it. Some 40 million people in the United States, nearly 20% of the population, have anxiety disorders, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.

Anxiety can have physical manifestations if it's strong enough. When you're anxious all day, it can take a toll on your body. Your heart may start to beat faster, your breathing may become quicker, and you may have butterflies in your stomach. It causes a rise in the cortisol levels in your body, and it can leave you unable to relax, concentrate, or get good sleep, per NHS. Long-term anxiety can lead to problems like a weakened immune system, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease, says Healthline. But thankfully, there are ways you can help reduce your anxiety, and EFT tapping is one of those ways.

