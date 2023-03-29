Setting Financial Boundaries In Relationships Can Be Difficult. Here's How To Make It Easier

Setting boundaries is an important part of prioritizing yourself and putting your well-being first. For some, saying no is much harder than it is for others, especially when it comes to family, friends, or loved ones. Having clear boundaries with your finances is essential to establishing a positive relationship with money, yourself, and with those closest to you. Although it may seem like saying no to someone who is asking you for money can damage a relationship, setting firm boundaries can actually help you preserve those relationships for the long term.

Executive coach and psychologist Dr. Julie Gurner told Martha Stewart, "Navigating financial boundaries can be a complex area where emotions can run high, and knowing your rules in advance makes it far easier to stand by them and have clarity when the time comes." These tips will help you navigate setting financial boundaries in a positive and healthy way.