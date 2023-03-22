Speculation Blows Up After Princess Diana's Brother Appears To Be No-Show At Daughter Amelia's Wedding

Princess Diana became a beloved staple of the United Kingdom's royal family after she tied the knot with King Charles III. Though she was married to the ruling line, Diana was no stranger to royal life before she began her romance with the future king. Find My Past traced the people's princess' lineage and found that not only did she have royal blood under the Spencer name, but she was distantly related to Winston Churchill, one of England's most famous rulers.

Following her heartbreaking passing, her family members find themselves in and out of the media spotlight. Through the years, her brother Charles Spencer has made headlines as he has attempted to keep her memory alive. Now, he finds himself at the center of controversy as his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, has tied the knot with her father nowhere to be found at the ceremony.

While Charles was absent, other members of the family were in attendance, leaving many wondering if there is a rift between the pair.