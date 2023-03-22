Speculation Blows Up After Princess Diana's Brother Appears To Be No-Show At Daughter Amelia's Wedding
Princess Diana became a beloved staple of the United Kingdom's royal family after she tied the knot with King Charles III. Though she was married to the ruling line, Diana was no stranger to royal life before she began her romance with the future king. Find My Past traced the people's princess' lineage and found that not only did she have royal blood under the Spencer name, but she was distantly related to Winston Churchill, one of England's most famous rulers.
Following her heartbreaking passing, her family members find themselves in and out of the media spotlight. Through the years, her brother Charles Spencer has made headlines as he has attempted to keep her memory alive. Now, he finds himself at the center of controversy as his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, has tied the knot with her father nowhere to be found at the ceremony.
While Charles was absent, other members of the family were in attendance, leaving many wondering if there is a rift between the pair.
This is the second wedding Charles has missed
Charles Spencer's daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, got engaged in 2020 to her longtime partner, Greg Mallett. She dished to Hello! Magazine that their 2023 nuptials took place in South Africa. "It means so much to get married here," she gushed. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."
While the occasion was a happy one for the bride and groom, Charles was notably missing from the festivities. Royal expert Richard Eden pointed out that it appeared the wedding was funded by the Hello! Magazine, not Charles. Neither Charles nor Amelia has made any public comments regarding his absence.
Charles has a grand total of seven children, and it seems his relationships with some of the brood are strained. His elder daughter, Lady Kitty, also tied the knot without him in 2021, having been walked down the aisle by her brother.