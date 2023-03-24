Why Harry And Meghan May Be Taking Their Time Accepting King Charles' Coronation Invitation

According to Dr. George Gross, visiting research fellow in Theology at King's College London, who spoke to Express, unless the formal invitation to the coronation included an RSVP deadline, Harry and Meghan have "plenty of time" to let royal officials know whether to expect them in attendance. He explained that while that might seem somewhat surprising to the public, considering the level of formality and significance of a coronation, times have changed.

"In a bygone era, if we're going back to the Tudors and the Stewarts, if you received a summons to the Coronation, attendance wasn't optional, you couldn't say 'I'm not free', you'd attend. But obviously in the 20th and 21st century, things have been different," said Gross. In fact, he explained that, "Given that we don't really know that all the formal invitations have gone out yet, I think they've still got plenty of time."

Another reason Gross gave for the flexibility is that if Harry and Meghan were to attend, they would be seated in the royal box, reserved always for relatives of The King. As such, there is always space for relatives so close. So, we will just have to wait and see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will choose to join the rest of their family at the historic event, to take place at Westminster Abbey.