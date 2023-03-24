Is 'Sense-Checking' In Your Relationships Making You Even More Anxious?

The word "toxic" has taken on a whole new meaning today, at least on social media. What used to define abusive relationships and tyrannical office environments has now started to encompass even the slightest hurt someone might experience because of another. The hurt could've been unintentional or even inevitable but it's still considered destructive. There is almost an impossibly unreachable level of sensitivity that people are expected to have so that they don't hurt someone else's feelings.

In a climate like this, it becomes harder and harder to express yourself without feeling a sense of nervousness. Are you saying the right thing? Are they going to take it the wrong way? Is this going to hurt so and so? Should you use kinder terminology? Enter "sense-checking," a practice some people might find themselves engaging in before they send out a text, email, or message to someone.

Perhaps your mind is wandering to your professional life and you're thinking about the last email you typed to send to your boss, but you got your colleague (or colleagues) to read before you hit send. Sense-checking may have originated in the workplace but it's now become something we do in our personal lives too, and it could be sabotaging our relationships.