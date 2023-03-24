Beau Mirchoff, Tiera Skovbye, And Nancy Travis Talk Training For Their Roles In Ride - Exclusive Interview

I really like the show so far. ... It teases some secrets, family drama, a lot of action on the bull. How did it compare to other projects you all had done previously and the demands that you faced as actors?

Beau Mirchoff: The last thing I've been doing ["Good Trouble"] was centered around a courtroom, and that's the opposite of this. It gets stuffy and pretty mundane in a courtroom. There's only so many ways you can shoot it and so many objections you can have. Being out in the elements — rain, snow, or shine — with animals that do their own things was a really, really refreshing and cool experience.

Tiera Skovbye: The last thing I did, very much like that, was a medical drama where we were filming inside a soundstage with a built hospital, every day, all day long, going, "I guess we're filming in this room today, in this patient room tomorrow." Everything about the show was controlled, and so this [filming outside] very much added to that element of the show [being] very authentic. Whatever was happening was happening.

Nancy Travis: I did a sitcom for [the] last nine years, so this was [the] polar opposite of that, although that show was about a family, and this is also about a family. It was great. Again, we talk about the location all the time, being outside and the huge sky. It was beautiful.

Did you shoot mostly in Colorado, where the series is meant to take place?

Travis: No. We shot in Calgary, Alberta, right at the base of the Rocky Mountains. That was incredible. You see the sun come up on those mountains covered with snow. We saw a little snapshot of all of the seasons in the four months that we were shooting there.

Mirchoff: I hate to say this, but the Rocky Mountains were to the west of us. The sun rises in the east. [The] sun set over the mountains.

Travis: Yes. ... Did I say sunrise? I meant sunset.

Skovbye: You could have called her out off-camera.

Travis: Yeah. My God.

Mirchoff: I'm sorry. I'm really sorry.

Skovbye: If we didn't know where Nancy was, you could see her at any point pointing her phone at the mountain, taking pictures.

So [the setting] helped you get into your characters, ranchers, people who are extremely invested in the land, would you say?

Skovbye: Yeah, for sure.