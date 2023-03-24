Days Of Our Lives Star Chandler Massey Is Engaged (And Could Already Be Married)

Chandler Massey has become one of the most popular members of the "Days of Our Lives" cast. The actor stepped into the role of legacy character Will Horton in 2010. As the son of the dramatic pair Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Will was forced to deal with a lot of issues growing up. As he matured into an adult, the drama seemed to follow him as he came to terms with his sexuality and struggled to come out as gay to his friends and family members.

Thankfully, Will wasn't alone. He had Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith) to help guide him through the process. Will and Sonny ultimately fell in love and went on to have an iconic love story. The pair married, divorced, and reconciled as Will was presumed dead. They made it through infidelity and were even separated when Will went to prison for a crime that he didn't commit.

Over the years, Will and Sonny became a Salem super couple, and even made history as the first same-sex male couple to ever be married on daytime television (via Los Angeles Times). Meanwhile, in reality, it seems that Massey has also found his happy ending and is ready to settle down.