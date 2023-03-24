Days Of Our Lives Star Chandler Massey Is Engaged (And Could Already Be Married)
Chandler Massey has become one of the most popular members of the "Days of Our Lives" cast. The actor stepped into the role of legacy character Will Horton in 2010. As the son of the dramatic pair Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Will was forced to deal with a lot of issues growing up. As he matured into an adult, the drama seemed to follow him as he came to terms with his sexuality and struggled to come out as gay to his friends and family members.
Thankfully, Will wasn't alone. He had Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith) to help guide him through the process. Will and Sonny ultimately fell in love and went on to have an iconic love story. The pair married, divorced, and reconciled as Will was presumed dead. They made it through infidelity and were even separated when Will went to prison for a crime that he didn't commit.
Over the years, Will and Sonny became a Salem super couple, and even made history as the first same-sex male couple to ever be married on daytime television (via Los Angeles Times). Meanwhile, in reality, it seems that Massey has also found his happy ending and is ready to settle down.
Did Chandler Massey already get married?
Recently, Chandler Massey's big engagement news hit the web. The "Days of Our Lives" star was revealed to be engaged to his girlfriend Stephanie Bennett in a set of photographs that were published to social media by Kim Hymes, a premier wedding photographer. In the photos, Massey and Bennett look stunning as the actor wears black pants, and a white t-shirt, while he opted to go barefoot. Bennett was glowing in a bright yellow top and matching skirt as the two posed in a wooded area as the sun began to set. In some photos, the duo has flowers in their hair, and in others, they're wrapped in a loving embrace. "Love is in the air," the photographer captioned the snaps.
However, while Bennett's ring is visible in a photo, fans noticed that Massey also ported a gold band on his hand. It seems possible that Massey and Bennett may have eloped and gotten married shortly after getting engaged. Although the actor hasn't cleared up the confusion, fans were thrilled. "Beautiful couple. Congrats to you both!" one person commented. "Congratulations to Chandler & Stephanie I'm so happy for them," another wrote.
Recently, Massey left "Days of Our Lives" when Will Horton and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) moved from Salem to New Zealand for work, but it seems that the actor's personal life may be keeping him busy in the meantime.