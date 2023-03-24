Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Have Called It Quits

It was hardly the anniversary message anyone was expecting. On March 24, 2023, two days before what would have been her 12th wedding anniversary, Reese Witherspoon posted a statement to her Instagram page: "We have some personal news to share..." she began before announcing that she and her husband, Jim Toth, have made "the difficult decision to divorce." Witherspoon, who has transformed herself into a producer, children's author, and clothing entrepreneur in addition to acting, offered no explanation for the split except to emphasize that she and Toth have "deep love, kindness, and the greatest respect for everything we have created together." A source added to People, "They really are the best of friends, and this is such an amicable decision."

The couple showed no outward signs of strain in public, though perhaps it's telling that the last photos Witherspoon posted of Toth were from Christmas 2022 — and these were all family pictures. Witherspoon has one son, Tennessee, with Toth, and Ava and Deacon, her children by ex Ryan Philippe. As if the timing of the divorce weren't sad enough, it also came just two days after Witherspoon's 47th birthday — an occasion Ava marked with a sweet Insta message.