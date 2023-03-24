Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Have Called It Quits
It was hardly the anniversary message anyone was expecting. On March 24, 2023, two days before what would have been her 12th wedding anniversary, Reese Witherspoon posted a statement to her Instagram page: "We have some personal news to share..." she began before announcing that she and her husband, Jim Toth, have made "the difficult decision to divorce." Witherspoon, who has transformed herself into a producer, children's author, and clothing entrepreneur in addition to acting, offered no explanation for the split except to emphasize that she and Toth have "deep love, kindness, and the greatest respect for everything we have created together." A source added to People, "They really are the best of friends, and this is such an amicable decision."
The couple showed no outward signs of strain in public, though perhaps it's telling that the last photos Witherspoon posted of Toth were from Christmas 2022 — and these were all family pictures. Witherspoon has one son, Tennessee, with Toth, and Ava and Deacon, her children by ex Ryan Philippe. As if the timing of the divorce weren't sad enough, it also came just two days after Witherspoon's 47th birthday — an occasion Ava marked with a sweet Insta message.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth seemed like a happy couple
Reese Witherspoon's relationship with talent agent Jim Toth could have come straight out of one of her rom-coms. As she once told Elle, they met at a party in January 2010 when he stepped in to rescue her from a drunk guest who was harassing her. They were engaged that December and wed in March 2011. Toth immediately embraced his new role as stepfather to Ava and Deacon Philippe, which delighted Witherspoon no end. "I don't think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent," she told Marie Claire (via Us Weekly).
The decade-plus marriage saw the birth of their son, Tennessee James, now 10, and Witherspoon's expanding career. Most recently, she became an executive producer on the acclaimed Netflix series "Daisy Jones & the Six." Witherspoon called Toth "my sweet hubby" in a glowing birthday message last July, and a month before that, she wished him a happy Father's Day, saying, "We are so lucky to have you in our lives!"
To see a loving couple part ways is always sad news, but it appears that Witherspoon and Toth are truly doing so in a supportive and respectful manner. The nearly 400,000 likes to the actress's announcement show she has plenty of people in her corner during this difficult time.