Days Of Our Lives Fans Can't Get Enough Of Bo, Hope, And '80s Nostalgia

"Days of Our Lives" fans who tuned in to the soap opera in the 1980s are currently reliving some of the show's glory days. The sudser is currently inspiring some major nostalgia by sharing flashbacks of days gone by and reminiscing about some of the biggest storylines from the decade. Currently, viewers are watching 80s villain Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) — one of Stefano DiMera's many children – wreak havoc on Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady's (Kristian Alfonso) relationship. Much like she did in the 80s, Megan has her sights set on keeping Bo and Hope apart and is attempting to get Bo to fall in love with her again.

In addition to Megan's meddling, the three prisms storyline has also come back into play, as the pieces of encrypted medical data are responsible for bringing Bo back from the dead. Former 80s character Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) has also returned to the fold to stir things up. Meanwhile, Bo and Hope's epic adventure and eventual reunion are reminding fans of many of their epic storylines of the past.

This week, the adventure continues, and fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts on what's to come on the long-running Peacock soap opera.