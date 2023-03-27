Days Of Our Lives Fans Can't Get Enough Of Bo, Hope, And '80s Nostalgia
"Days of Our Lives" fans who tuned in to the soap opera in the 1980s are currently reliving some of the show's glory days. The sudser is currently inspiring some major nostalgia by sharing flashbacks of days gone by and reminiscing about some of the biggest storylines from the decade. Currently, viewers are watching 80s villain Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) — one of Stefano DiMera's many children – wreak havoc on Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady's (Kristian Alfonso) relationship. Much like she did in the 80s, Megan has her sights set on keeping Bo and Hope apart and is attempting to get Bo to fall in love with her again.
In addition to Megan's meddling, the three prisms storyline has also come back into play, as the pieces of encrypted medical data are responsible for bringing Bo back from the dead. Former 80s character Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) has also returned to the fold to stir things up. Meanwhile, Bo and Hope's epic adventure and eventual reunion are reminding fans of many of their epic storylines of the past.
This week, the adventure continues, and fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts on what's to come on the long-running Peacock soap opera.
Fans react to DOOL's exciting storylines
In the latest "Days of Our Lives" weekly promo, posted to the show's Twitter account, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) reunites with her brother Bo Brady. The siblings will share an interesting and emotional moment together, as Kayla is in disbelief that her older brother is alive and well. However, the drama will just be starting for the duo as they look to escape from Megan Hathaway's clutches. It's revealed that Bo and Kayla are in Greece, and they end up staying at the home of Bo's biological father, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Victor's home in Greece is another great callback to storylines of the 1980s.
In addition, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is set to have an epic reunion of his own with his presumed dead wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). The duo has reunited so many times in the past, but their iconic love story paired with that of Bo and Hope's impending reunion is sure to remind longtime viewers of some of their favorite past episodes of the sudser.
"The Greece location shoot was my personal favorite, so glad the show is revisiting it, kinda," one person tweeted. "Looks terrific! Can't wait to see all the reunions," another wrote. "Bo, Kayla, Steve, John, Marlena. Life is good! So love Bo being back!" a third fan commented. It seems that viewers are enjoying all of the excitement, and can't wait to see more in the future.