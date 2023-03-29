Jeremiah And Wife Hannah Are The Latest Duggars To Break Family Rules With Passionate Post
There is no denying that by having the last name Duggar you are born with strict rules to follow. The large family who made waves on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" captured audiences for many reasons, and one of those was the guidelines the parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, put on their children.
There is a specific dress code to follow for the Duggars that still live under the family roof, where the girls are not allowed to wear pants or shorts. The family does not believe in dancing, and the only music they listen to is classical or religious hymns. Even after the Duggar kids turn 21 and can make their own decisions, they're still not allowed to dance, and of course, alcohol is out of the question.
These rules are passionately enforced, but nothing is more important to the family than following their orders on dating. The Duggars must date with the intention to marry, referred to as a courtship, and PDA is far from acceptable. However, some of the married members of the brood have broken this rule, and newlyweds Jeremiah and Hannah are the latest deviants.
The newlyweds broke this important Duggar guideline
Jeremiah Duggar tied the knot with his wife, Hannah, last spring, and it's no surprise that the pair are excited to show off their honeymoon phase on social media for all to see. This would be totally normal if Jeremiah's last name wasn't Duggar. Instead of simply celebrating their union by posting cute kissing photos, the couple is breaking one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's cardinal rules.
Hannah recently took to Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary with an adorable video slideshow of photos from their year together. The couple could be seen posing on their wedding day, celebrating the birth of their first child, and having fun on different vacations. However, a few images in this post saw the couple passionately kissing — one of the family's big no-nos.
The Duggars do not accept PDA, and since Hannah comes from a big, traditional brood of her own, it is likely not allowed in her family, either. However, Jeremiah and Hannah are consenting adults, and what they choose to share online is up to them. It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall in Jim Bob and Michelle's home as they watched this video, though!