Jeremiah And Wife Hannah Are The Latest Duggars To Break Family Rules With Passionate Post

There is no denying that by having the last name Duggar you are born with strict rules to follow. The large family who made waves on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" captured audiences for many reasons, and one of those was the guidelines the parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, put on their children.

There is a specific dress code to follow for the Duggars that still live under the family roof, where the girls are not allowed to wear pants or shorts. The family does not believe in dancing, and the only music they listen to is classical or religious hymns. Even after the Duggar kids turn 21 and can make their own decisions, they're still not allowed to dance, and of course, alcohol is out of the question.

These rules are passionately enforced, but nothing is more important to the family than following their orders on dating. The Duggars must date with the intention to marry, referred to as a courtship, and PDA is far from acceptable. However, some of the married members of the brood have broken this rule, and newlyweds Jeremiah and Hannah are the latest deviants.