The 2023 CMT Music Awards Is Every Stylist's Nightmare With Four Copycat Looks

Nobody wants to show up to an event wearing the same outfit as someone else; it's the entire reason the pre-prom dress coordinating group chat exists. For obvious reasons, folks especially want to avoid this fashion faux pas at a major televised event where fashion is sure to be under a microscope. The biggest country stars are sometimes completely unrecognizable when they hit the red carpet with over-the-top glam looks in hopes of taking home a CMT Music Award or just taking in the love of country music. For four country singers, however, this night turned out to be an unexpectedly coordinated fashion moment.

Both stars Megan Maroney and Kylie Morgan and Marley Sherwood and Kimberly Kelly hit the red carpet in matching dresses, and it left country fans seeing double . . . twice. While the stars managed to style their gowns differently, it was easy to see that these matching moments were major mistakes and certainly took away from the great fashion choices that were made. So, who wore it best? The jury's still out on that, but regardless, these ladies are likely wishing that they made a different choice in dress for such a big night.