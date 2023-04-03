Joe Biden Reportedly Not Attending King Charles' Coronation Wouldn't Be So Unusual, Actually

Major world leaders and representatives from allied nations are invited to attend the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III on May 6, 2023, but the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, is not expected to be in attendance. While Biden was invited, he will reportedly be sending a delegation to attend in his place, rather than making an appearance himself. While this might seem surprising to some, it is not remotely unusual; no sitting U.S. president has ever personally attended the coronation of a British monarch (via Washington Post).

In fact, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, the sitting American President Dwight D. Eisenhower also sent a delegation in his place. Plus, lest anyone believe Biden's choice is any type of slight toward The Royal Family or the British Monarchy, Biden made his respect for the monarchy publicly known by attending the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, something no sitting American president had ever previously done.

Even so, Biden is getting some criticism for his choice not to attend the upcoming coronation, and his true feelings are being called into question.