Ally Sheedy On Going From The Brat Pack To Motherhood In Single Drunk Female - Exclusive Interview

Talk to anyone who came of age in the '80s, and they're almost certain to know Ally Sheedy and the movies that shot her to fame as a young actor. As part of the famed Brat Pack, which included such luminaries as Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Demi Moore, she became known for her roles in coming-of-age films including "St. Elmo's Fire" and "The Breakfast Club," where she portrayed conflicted young women trying to figure out who they are and where they fit in the adult world.

But Sheedy didn't want to let these roles define her. She went on the appear in several critically acclaimed independent films, including "High Art," and took on the title role in the musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Now, she's balancing her career as an acting professor at the City University of New York with her latest role as Carol, the comically overbearing mother of Samantha, a young woman recovering from alcoholism in Freeform's "Single Drunk Female." In an exclusive interview with The List, Sheedy shared her journey and what she loves about her complicated character.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).