The Royal Record Prince George May Break When He Grows Up

On Easter Sunday, William and Catherine, The Prince and Princess of Wales, took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to attend Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (via The Mirror). From there, the family wished the public a Happy Easter. And while plenty of people were left talking about Kate's gorgeously bright jewel-toned blue Catherine Walker coat and matching pill-box hat by Lock & Co., there was something else that caught the attention of royal fans.

People who watched the royal family proceed into the church for services noticed that nine-year-old Prince George, who was wearing a navy blue suit, has grown to be quite impressively tall for his age. Walking beside his parents, Prince George appeared to be nearly level with the height of his father's shoulder. Considering Prince William is 6ft 3in tall, it would seem George is inheriting his height from his parents. Kate is also taller than the average British woman at 5ft 9in (via The Mirror).

So, it stands to reason that if George has already grown so tall before reaching the age of ten, he could potentially become taller than his father one day. And if that turns out to be the case, he could break one particular record.