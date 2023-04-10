The Heartbreaking Death Of As The World Turns Legend Elizabeth Hubbard

Elizabeth Hubbard took the world by storm with her performance in "As The World Turns," but she got her start on TV in 1962. She appeared as Anne Fletcher on the soap opera "Guiding Light." She would take on several other soap roles, eventually landing on "The Doctors," where she would stay for five years before the show was canceled. However, it was her character Dr. Althea Davis that would bring her first Daytime Emmy Award in 1974. She would win another in 1974 for "First Ladies Diary: Edith Wilson."

While she shined in the daytime world for decades, she would become a legend in the eyes of soap fans as Lucinda Walsh in "As The World Turns." Walsh was a no-nonsense businesswoman who was not afraid to cause trouble. She would stay with the show until its final episode in 2010, having several prominent storylines.

The last time Hubbard performed was in 2016 on the drama series "Anacostia." She was yet again nominated for a Daytime Emmy. At this time, no further information is known about her cause of death. Her memory will live on in soap opera history.