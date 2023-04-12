Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok On Blood, Sweat & Cheer And Her Podcast - Exclusive Interview

Your new movie, "Blood, Sweat and Cheer," has been described as having "a '90s vibe meets '13 Going On 30' with a mother-daughter twist" that's "everything fun about cheerleading and high school wrapped up in a dark comedy." What can you tell us about the film?

Bad things happen at the end. It's like "Election," "Wild Things" ... It's a little bit of all of it, but it's very '90s filled. Some bad things happen. I kill a few people. I don't even know if I can say that. But it's the genre I love to play in. Throughout most of my career, I've either done comedy or drama, and to be able to blend the two together is awesome.

For a long time, because I played Jen on "Pretty Little Liars," people thought I was just a dramatic actress, but I gravitate towards comedy even more than drama at times. It's nice to play that and confuse the audience a little bit because she's the anti-hero. You love to hate her, but that's all the characters I play. You don't want to like the character, but you end up liking her because — hopefully — there's an injection of authenticity and vulnerability that's threaded throughout the character.

What drew you to the project?

I've been lucky in my career since "Pretty Little Liars" with a lot of movies that are this type of model for Tubi or Netflix I've been offered. When you do get the offer, the first feeling is obviously feeling grateful that you get a job and that they picked you. You still have that mentality sometimes as an actress — that scarcity mentality that no one's ever going to give you a job, and you get excited that they did.

But it boils down to the script for me. In my early career, I probably said yes to projects just because I wanted to work. As I get older and hopefully more financially secure, you can start to make decisions based on whether you can give everything you know to this role. Like, "Am I willing to go there?" Because I don't ever want to do something in a half measure. I have to give it everything I've got. "Can I give that? Is it the right character for me to play, and is the script good?"

Again, back in the day, I just wanted to work. Now, I want to work with good people. Time is a commodity. I'm away from my kids when I leave for long periods of time.

But I read the script and I really liked it, and I hadn't been able to play a character like this ... Jenna has some vulnerability threaded throughout her as a person. Then I've done things like "Hannah Montana," which is over-the-top comedy. So it's like being able to do a little bit of both. I felt the script was solid — I lucked out with the director, Traci Hays, because she cared about this movie. When you do a movie that isn't as high-budget, sometimes people are just doing a job, but for her, it meant so much to make this movie great. For what we got to do in 15 days, we were able to do something pretty special.