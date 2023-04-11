HGTV's Hilary Farr Updates Fans On Her Bout With COVID

HGTV fans are sure to recognize Hilary Farr from "Love It or List It." The interior designer has been a co-host and competitor with David Visentin of the popular reality show for over 10 years. Even if you are a fan, there might be some things you didn't know about Hilary Farr and David Visentin. For instance, Farr has her own spin off show now called "Tough Love With Hilary Farr," which debuted in late 2021. On the show, she brings her no-nonsense attitude and keen design eye to help people transform their homes.

The HGTV star also gives her fans Instagram updates on some behind the scenes action as well as her own life, including plenty of pictures of her rescue dog, Suki. In a recent Instagram post with Suki, Farr shared that she was back home after a trip to New York and was on day two of having COVID. In the caption, she wrote: "Day 2 I made it outside to sit and heal my garden. My devoted pets by my side — I think Suki may be mostly interested in my black and white cookie." This may not be what fans wanted to hear, and a few days later, Farr had another update on how she was doing after her COVID diagnosis.