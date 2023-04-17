Eileen Davidson Returns To Days Of Our Lives (But Not As Kristen)

"Days of Our Lives" fans are very familiar with actress Eileen Davidson. Although she's often recognized for her work on "The Young and The Restless," the actor also originated the role of Kristen DiMera on "DOOL." During her time in Salem, Davidson took Kristen from a kind-hearted woman who gained the love and affection of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to the scheming adoptive daughter of the town's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). Kristen has turned into one of Salem's most notorious villains over the years, and although Stacy Haiduk now holds the role, fans haven't forgotten about Davidson's portrayal of the character.

Of course, the role of Kristen isn't the only one that Davidson has held during her time on the soap opera. In fact, the actor has impressively played a total of five different characters on the show, including Kristen's wacky lookalike Susan Banks, and Susan's three siblings, Sister Mary Moira, Penelope Kent, and Thomas Banks.

Now, Davidson is heading back to Salem, but she won't be stepping into the role of Kristen. She'll be returning as one of her other alter-egos instead, and fans are looking forward to the wild ride that is sure to accompany the performance.