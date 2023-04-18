King Charles Bucks Tradition With Simplified Coronation Dress Code

King Charles officially became the U.K.'s ruling monarch after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's death, on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth's reign lasted for 70 years. She was formally crowned in June 1953 after the death of her father, King George VI. Charles' coronation, which is set for May 6, 2023, is the first coronation of the 21st century. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, will also be crowned during the ceremony. In October 2022, Buckingham Palace revealed that "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Like several monarchs before him, Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. However, Charles is embracing current trends for his big day. Buckingham Palace released an emoji of St Edward's Crown, the crown Charles will wear at his coronation, on social media. In addition, pop star Katy Perry and legendary R&B singer Lionel Richie will perform at his coronation.

But there are also other significant changes that Charles has implemented. The Daily Mail reported that Charles yearned to simplify his coronation as much as possible. This has resulted in a smaller ceremony and a casual dress code for attendees.