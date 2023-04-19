Royal Expert Claims King Charles Fears William And Harry's Feud Threatens Future Of Monarchy

King Charles' coronation is scheduled for May 6. Rumors have swirled on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the event, and now it has been confirmed that Prince Harry will be in attendance while Meghan and their children stay home. However, Harry and his brother Prince William will be kept apart at the coronation and will not sit together. One reason why is logistical — Harry stepped back from royal family duties in 2020 and will not be seated with the royals who are still active. Another reported reason for the separation is personal — tensions between the brothers are currently at an all-time high.

The feud between the brothers has lasted for a few years now and it does not seem like it will end anytime soon. Royal expert and journalist Robert Jobson wrote a book about King Charles and stated in the book that Charles expressed that his sons are both stubborn and that conflict between them " ... could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself" (via Express).