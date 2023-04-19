Royal Expert Claims King Charles Fears William And Harry's Feud Threatens Future Of Monarchy
King Charles' coronation is scheduled for May 6. Rumors have swirled on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the event, and now it has been confirmed that Prince Harry will be in attendance while Meghan and their children stay home. However, Harry and his brother Prince William will be kept apart at the coronation and will not sit together. One reason why is logistical — Harry stepped back from royal family duties in 2020 and will not be seated with the royals who are still active. Another reported reason for the separation is personal — tensions between the brothers are currently at an all-time high.
The feud between the brothers has lasted for a few years now and it does not seem like it will end anytime soon. Royal expert and journalist Robert Jobson wrote a book about King Charles and stated in the book that Charles expressed that his sons are both stubborn and that conflict between them " ... could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself" (via Express).
The origins of the Harry and William feud
The growing distance between Harry and William supposedly began in late 2018. Although there were reports that the feud was between Kate and Meghan, the documentary "Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?" revealed that the feud was really the brothers at odds. Harry was unhappy because he felt William was not welcoming to Meghan or supportive of her and Harry's relationship.
Despite comments Harry made in 2019 that the majority of the feud rumors were exaggerated by the press, his relationship with William has steadily declined. Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family are one of the reasons, along with their Oprah interview. In April 2022, Harry apparently wanted a mediator brought in to help him and William move past their differences and squash the tension. However, it does not seem like that ever happened. The release of the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix documentary in December 2022 and the "Spare" memoir in January 2023 has only worsened the situation between William and Harry.
However, Harry and Charles are on better terms
The sources that helped Robert Jobson write his book "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed" compared Prince William's temper with King Charles'. Where King Charles has shown that he can move on from frustrations a bit more quickly, William is prone to holding more of a grudge. This seems to be accurate based on how both men are handling the Harry situation.
Charles and Harry spoke before it was announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend his father's coronation, and it is reported that both of them are trying to put the past behind them and move forward. However, William and Harry have yet to meet up in a similar way and are still not speaking. The two of them have not spoken since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, which does not bode well for their relationship and the future of the royal family.
It seems unlikely that the brothers will find the time (or the desire) to talk things out at their father's coronation. And Prince William may not want to at this time, after the big claims Harry made about William in "Spare."