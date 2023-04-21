Zoe Lister-Jones Discusses Writing, Directing, And Starring In Slip - Exclusive Interview

Questioning the outcome of a major life decision is enough to keep anybody up at night. What would have happened if you had done just one thing differently? What would your life look like today? Would you be a happier person?

In the new series "Slip," these questions are something that a woman named Mae (Zoe Lister-Jones) thinks about every day. Though she's not necessarily unhappy in her marriage to her faithful husband, the spark she once felt for her life seems to be missing — which leads her to "slip" and sleep with a total stranger whom she meets at a bar.

Mae wakes up living a completely different life the next morning. In this life, she's married to the man she met the previous night, and she is now set on getting herself back home. As she searches for her place in the universe, Mae is sent on a crazy adventure across alternate dimensions that all show her exactly what might have been if she never ended up with her husband.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the writer, director, and star of the new series. In an exclusive interview with The List, Zoe Lister-Jones explained the "unconventional manner" in which she wrote the script, opened up about the challenges that come with working on both sides of the camera, and shared how her perspective on what it means to "find home" has changed since creating the series.