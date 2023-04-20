What Is Brush Curling And How Can It Give You Perfect Ringlets?

There was a time when you'd be hard-pressed to find haircare products aimed at tackling curly hair. If you were to walk through the aisles of a beauty store, you'd mainly find advertisements featuring straight-haired people showing off their shiny tresses. But as time has passed, we've thankfully seen the rise of many products that help us embrace our natural curls instead of making us want to get our hair permanently straightened.

These days, you can find everything from specially-formulated curly hair shampoo and conditioner to curl-defining creams. And while the right products can do wonders for your locks, many of us are searching for something different that isn't quite as readily available: Beautiful, well-defined ringlets. As far as convenient solutions go, your options are limited to ringlet curlers or using a curling iron. For many, sleeping with ringlet curlers isn't comfortable, and putting them in is considerably tougher for those with longer or denser hair.

So, it's only natural that many of us resort to regularly using curling irons to get those dreamy tight curls. But subjecting your hair to frequent heat styling can cause a lot of long-term damage. For non-product-related options, we have everything from TikTok's viral sock curling trick to bathrobe hair curling. While any hair styling method can be hit or miss for people with different hair types, there's one that many swear by: The brush curling hack. And all you need for this method is a good ol' brush and some specialized haircare products.