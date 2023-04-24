Zoe Lister-Jones Discusses Her Inspiration For Writing Slip - Exclusive

The series "Slip" repeatedly references what it would look like to live out your life in alternate universes — whether that be while you're asleep dreaming or whether you've physically transported to a world where you can be someone completely new. "I thought it would be so fun to take viewers on a wild adventure that was escapist," Zoe Lister-Jones explained of her new series. "But also about the fantasies that we all tend to fall victim to, about, 'What would my life have looked like if I had taken a different path at any given juncture?'"

Mae's escapade begins when she is out one night without her husband. At a local bar, she starts speaking with a stranger and wonders what her life would look like if she had been with him instead. She ends up in his bed that same night, and the next morning wakes up to a life where she is married to him.

From there, Mae is sent traveling through alternate dimensions where she is married to someone new. Although these lives may be new and exciting, all she wants, in the end, is to get back home where she belongs — wherever that may be. "Ultimately, her journey is to find home in herself," Lister-Jones told us. "That was a good lesson for me too, personally."

The first season of "Slip" is available to stream now on The Roku Channel.