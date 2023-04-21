Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out On Her True Feelings About Being Shut Out Of The Coronation

On May 6, 2023, King Charles will be formally appointed as the United Kingdom's newest monarch. Invitations to this monumental coronation are highly coveted, and it's estimated that 2,000 people will attend the ceremony. Guests that will likely be at Charles' big day include his brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Andrew's children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, one royal who was snubbed from the coronation was Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Andrew's ex-wife and the mother of his two daughters.

Also known as Fergie, she married Andrew in 1986. The couple later separated in 1992 before officially ending their marriage in 1996. Nevertheless, Ferguson has remained in the spotlight by focusing on charity work and becoming a successful author. She has written children's books, a memoir, and, most recently, historical romance novels.

While promoting the latter, Ferguson told SheKnows that Charles' coronation would be "a time of unity and a time of unification of Great Britain." Despite her kind words, the BBC later announced that she was not invited to the coronation. Shortly after, she opened up about the snub in an interview with "Good Morning Britain."