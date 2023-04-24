Tom Jennings Discusses New Documentary Charles: In His Own Words - Exclusive Interview

You were also the executive producer on "Diana: In Her Own Words." What was it like listening to her private conversations and interviews that most people hadn't heard before?

It was the 20th anniversary of [Princess] Diana's passing coming up. National Geographic said, "Hey, can you [make] one of those archive [films]?" I said, "Yeah, but [with] Diana, every shred of [her] archives has been gone over." They literally said, "You're a clever guy, Tom. You'll figure something out." I started my career as a newspaper reporter, a journalist in the United States, and I had remembered the story of Andrew Morton, [Princess Diana's biographer].

I remembered him because after Diana had passed, he announced, "For everyone who says I was an outright liar, it was actually Diana that told me all of this stuff. I have a bunch of tapes that she made for me for the book." ... I tracked down Andrew in London and I told him who I was and said, "I'd love to use the tapes," which no one had ever used before. His first words were, "Get in line, mate. You're the 2000th producer that's asked me for those tapes. I'm taking them to my grave." I said, "Andrew, wait. We do this completely differently. There's no narrator. We don't have any modern interviews. We would only use news reports from the time and only Diana's voice from your tapes. It'd be like she was narrating her own film." He said, "No one has ever asked me to do that before. When can you be in London?" I was in London the following morning at dawn from Los Angeles.

I went to his publisher's office. It was right out of "Harry Potter," as it should be — a book publisher in London. We went into a small writer's room, and I remember it distinctly because it was pouring rain and there was a skylight and the rain was boom, boom, boom, boom, all day long. He sat me down and said, "Well, are you ready?" and I said, "Yes, I'm ready." He had digitized the tapes, but he had not shared them with anyone. An assistant brought us a lot of tea, and we sat there for seven hours listening to Diana talk as if she was in the room with us. It was by far, professionally, one of the most magical days of my life.

It was incredible. Andrew and I didn't talk the whole time other than like, "Oh, I have to go to the toilet" or something. We didn't talk because she's so engaging. If you recall, she made those tapes with a good friend of hers named James Colthurst, who was friends with Andrew Morton. Andrew would write questions, he'd give them to James, James would go to the palace, they'd go find some quiet turret somewhere, as one does at Kensington Palace. He would have this conversation, but it was like she was talking to a very good friend whom she had known since high school. It was colloquial, very conversational.

As soon as [the tapes of Diana] finished, Andrew asked, "Well, what do you think?" The first thing I said is, "I can't believe her laugh." Because she laughs telling these stories. While you may have heard her once or twice laughing, not like this. This was like deep, satisfying, very happy — almost giddy sometimes — laughs. I'd never heard those sounds come from anything I had ever known of her.