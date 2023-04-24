Days Of Our Lives Fans Can't Get Enough Of Bo Calling Hope 'Fancy Face'

"Days of Our Lives" fans are going wild over the show's most recent weekly promo, which was posted to the show's official Twitter account. In the preview, the iconic couple of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are finally reunited in the flesh. Hope is seen shocked and overcome with emotion over learning that the love of her life is alive, and can't believe her eyes when she finds him standing in front of her. However, things aren't the same in Bo's mind.

Viewers have watched as Bo has been greatly changed by his time with Megan Hathaway. Instead of being focused on family and friends, he wants to carry on the tradition of his father, Victor Kiriakis, by making a fortune and creating a successful business. However, the memories start to flood back to Bo as Hope looks to get through to him and remind him of their life together. He even calls her by her nickname "Fancy Face" as he begins to remember the good times they've shared.

Of course, viewers were also emotional watching the dynamic pairing reunite, and seeing Bo begin to recall the epic love story that he once shared with his wife. Many even took to social media to share their thoughts on the big moment.