Days Of Our Lives Fans Give A Thumbs Down To Bo And Hope's Brief And Brutal Reunion

"Days of Our Lives" fans didn't get the epic Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) reunion that they had planned on. This week, the Peacock soap opera threw fans through a loop when Bo and Hope finally came face to face and were ready to reunite romantically, but a misunderstanding led to Bo's own son, Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) shooting his father. Bo was rushed to the hospital in Greece, where his heart stopped and he was pronounced dead. Hope couldn't believe that just moments after finding out that Bo was still alive, she had lost him yet again. The stress led Hope to faint, and during her time unconscious, she dreamed of Bo.

In the sweet montage, Bo and Hope are seen in Greece having the reunion that fans wanted them to have. They embraced, kissed, and even went back to Victor's Greek home to be alone. While there, the two snuggled up in front of the fireplace and planned for their future, promising to never be kept apart again.

However, when Hope woke up she was told that Bo's heart had started beating again and he was in surgery. Later, doctors told the family that Bo had made it out of surgery but had slipped into a coma. Now, fans are speaking out about the dramatic scenes.