General Hospital's Finola Hughes Recalls Her Favorite Story After Nearly 40 Years As Anna

Espionage stories have always thrilled audiences, whether it be in books, film, or television. When executive producer Gloria Monty changed daytime TV by adding action to "General Hospital" in 1978, no one could have predicted that characters created under her watch would still be relevant over 40 years later. Finola Hughes started playing superspy Anna Devane on the sudser in 1985, and she is still going strong. While Anna started off as a duplicitous double agent for an enemy organization, her relationship with co-spy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) resonated with audiences. The two also had a daughter, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), which helped to humanize the WSB agents, making them relatable to the fans.

One of Anna's most famous exploits was when Robin was kidnapped by the evil mobster, Mr. Wu (Aki Aleong) over a set of valuable black pearls that the girl inadvertently used as her doll's eyes. Anna and Robert split up ages ago, and she's now romantically involved with another former co-spy: Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). In March, Hughes told "Good Morning America" that "GH" has had stories involving social issues and fantasy, explaining, "So you can kind of pick what you love about the show. And now, you know, in particular talking about fantasy things, right now we're dealing with the Ice Princess, which is a real callback to the 80s."

Hughes recently shared memories of her nearly 40 years on the show.