Why Kate Middleton's Princess Shuffle Has Gone Viral

On Monday, April 24th, TikTok user @the.royal.watcher posted the video with text reading "royal fans are going crazy for the 'Princess Shuffle' that Kate uses to [discretely] get closer to people in pictures." The footage is set to music that makes the maneuver look even more like the latest dance craze than it already did. In just two days, the video has already garnered 1.9 million views and over 90,000 likes. It's also, of course, received plenty of comments from fans about how much they love the accidental choreography, as well as questions about why the princess did the scoot at all. One commenter hypothesized, "it may be that many photos were being taken and she was trying to avoid a pic of her legs separate, [sic]" while another remarked, "This is less [discrete] and less smooth than just taking that tiny step over."

While some just wanted to get to the bottom of how the "Princess Shuffle" was created, others simply praised her for her subtlety. One said, "And in heels! I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out;" another added, "that's a neat trick! Years of [practice!]" It's surely true that years of princess practice have brought us the "Princess Shuffle," and we can't help but get flashbacks to "The Princess Diaries." Controversial as it may be, we think Kate Middleton would be able to beat Mia Thermopolis in a princess dance battle after seeing these moves.