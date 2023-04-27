The Bold And The Beautiful Cast Reunites On-Set With A Much-Missed Former Co-Star
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," fashion designer Clarke Garrison not only tried to sabotage Spectra Fashions, but he also tried to help the company. The iconic role was played by Dan McVicar from 1987 until 2005, and he remained on a recurring basis until 2009. Clarke also worked at all the other major fashion companies in Los Angeles, including Forrester Creations, Logan Designs, and Jackie M. Not only did he have no problem stealing designs or cheating on women, but he also physically assaulted a few people and even tried to trap Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) and Ridge Forrester (then Ronn Moss) deep in a mine shaft. Clarke was also famously embroiled in a classic romance with Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley).
In 2021, McVicar discussed playing Clarke with Soap Opera Digest, stating, "Clarke was always interesting, we never knew what he might do next. So it would be fun to find out what he is up to now!" Of working on "B&B," the actor ruminated, "I miss my friends and my 'B&B' family. I do get to stay in touch on social media, seeing what is new. I enjoyed exchanging messages for the 34th anniversary of the show, and I am always happy that I was there from the first year, helping the show make a mark around the world."
An old friend of McVicar's shared a fun moment with him on social media recently, exciting many fans.
Fans were happy to see Dan McVicar
On Instagram, "The Bold and the Beautiful" star John McCook recently posted a selfie with himself, costar Katherine Kelly Lang, and Dan McVicar, writing, "Dan McVicar came to 'B&B' today!! Made me miss Bobbie Eakes [Macy Alexander] and Darlene Conley in a REALLY BIG Way... great to see him!!" His wife Laurette Spang-McCook replied, "Sending love and hugs to you and [son] Pietro, sweet Dan. You are so missed." McVicar returned McCook's sentiment, posting, "Aaaah John, it was marvelous to see you and [Lang]." As McVicar has made Italy his home for over 15 years, it's not very often he gets to reunite with his old friends in Los Angeles, and it was clearly a special moment for all.
Fans fondly remembered McVicar's character, Clarke Garrison, with one writing, "Oh wow!!! I remember when he was on the show! The good ol' days!" Another follower posted, "So awesome to see Dan McVicar, I miss Clarke Garrison a lot, I always thought he would be a very long term main staple on 'B&B,' he did put in over 2 decades though, what an incredible character." One viewer opined, "The good ole days, some of the old characters need to come back to give us a change in characters. The show was at its best in the 90s with so many different characters."
The photo obviously brought back many fond memories for the actors and fans alike. There's no doubt McVicar would be welcomed back on "B&B" with open arms if he were ever to return.