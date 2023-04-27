The Bold And The Beautiful Cast Reunites On-Set With A Much-Missed Former Co-Star

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," fashion designer Clarke Garrison not only tried to sabotage Spectra Fashions, but he also tried to help the company. The iconic role was played by Dan McVicar from 1987 until 2005, and he remained on a recurring basis until 2009. Clarke also worked at all the other major fashion companies in Los Angeles, including Forrester Creations, Logan Designs, and Jackie M. Not only did he have no problem stealing designs or cheating on women, but he also physically assaulted a few people and even tried to trap Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) and Ridge Forrester (then Ronn Moss) deep in a mine shaft. Clarke was also famously embroiled in a classic romance with Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley).

In 2021, McVicar discussed playing Clarke with Soap Opera Digest, stating, "Clarke was always interesting, we never knew what he might do next. So it would be fun to find out what he is up to now!" Of working on "B&B," the actor ruminated, "I miss my friends and my 'B&B' family. I do get to stay in touch on social media, seeing what is new. I enjoyed exchanging messages for the 34th anniversary of the show, and I am always happy that I was there from the first year, helping the show make a mark around the world."

An old friend of McVicar's shared a fun moment with him on social media recently, exciting many fans.