Paris Hilton Tells Her Truth With The Empowering #THISISWHOIAM Campaign - Exclusive Interview

In an interview with ABC's "Nightline," you talk about past traumatic experiences you endured during your teenage years and how the people around you reacted. Do you think society tends to blame the survivors of abuse, rather than the systems and people who perpetuate it? If so, why?

I definitely think that society often blames survivors of abuse instead of holding accountable the people and systems responsible for perpetuating it, and it's incredibly damaging. Survivors, especially as children, deserve to have their voices heard. I am fighting for reform of the troubled teen industry on behalf of the children from the foster care system, the juvenile justice system, children with disabilities, and migrant youth who historically haven't been believed.

Take the name of the "troubled teen industry" as an example. It is incredibly problematic. The United States too often labels communities — and in this case, labels kids placed in institutional settings — as "troubled." That label creates a negative stigma that only aids in perpetuating the idea that these kids are lying or trying to escape if they say they are being abused. That label impacts self-worth and sets them up for failure. We need to create a culture where survivors are believed, supported, and empowered to speak out against abuse and seek justice.

A 2021 report by the National Disability Rights Network investigated for-profit residential facilities for children in 18 states and found widespread abuse. You have been involved in advocacy work to address the "troubled teen industry" from D.C. to — most recently — Montana's state legislature. Based on your personal experience, what regulations would you like to see put in place to ensure that children are in a safe environment?

I will not stop fighting until all youth receive treatment and care in an appropriate and accessible setting. Overall, I would like to see a stronger reliance on community-based care options instead of shipping youth away from their families to be housed in institutional settings. We know from decades of research that institutional settings are not the most effective, yet we spend billions of dollars warehousing youth annually.

While the industry is still alive, my priority is making sure that kids aren't being abused or dying from preventable causes in the name of treatment. We are introducing the federal bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act on Thursday, April 27, and I hope to pass laws aimed at reforming the industry in all 50 states.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.