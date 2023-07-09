How To Add A Little Sparkle To Your Style With Hair Jewels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TikTok, Instagram, and an army of Swifties are reviving the bling-ification of hair, a trend from the early 2000s. Rhinestones and little gem shapes are popping up on hairstyles everywhere for a night out listening to music, going out dancing, or just for fun.

But did you know that gems have decorated hair at least as far back as the 1st century A.D.? London's Victoria and Albert Museum has a Roman hairpin in its collection from between the 1st and 4th century that's made from gold and dripping with emeralds. In another collection, a 15th-century portrait of a lady features her stunning red hair in an elaborate braided updo that's been threaded with pearls and rubies. You can also get inspired by medieval hairstyles for a different look.

We're guessing that the model sitting for her portrait had several leisurely hours and a lot of help to get her hair looking that spectacular. You could do the same if you're prepping for a major life event, but now it's simple to enliven your style with hair jewels.