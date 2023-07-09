Why Sleeping With Braided Hair Is The Better Alternative To A Bun Or Ponytail

Many of us focus on what we do with our hair during the daytime hours, as that is the time when it's most on display. Figuring out what hairstyle to wear and which products to use can often be a challenge. However, the secret to having gorgeous hair during the day often starts at night. How we care for our locks before bed can have a huge impact on the way our hair looks the following day.

To keep your strands looking their best, it's crucial not to go to sleep with wet hair. So if you shower at night, be sure to dry your hair before climbing into bed, as sleeping with wet hair can cause breakage and other damage to your mane. It's also key to detangle your hair before hitting the sheets. Running a brush through your hair will help distribute the oil in your strands and keep your hair moisturized. Using treatments like a serum or leave-in conditioner can also be beneficial for your hair while your sleep. In addition, protecting your hair with a silk pillowcase or bonnet will also combat damage while you toss and turn at night.

Of course, one of the most important things you can do to protect your hair at night is to sleep with the proper hairstyle.