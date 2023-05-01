Olivia Wilde's Violin Dress At The 2023 Met Gala Strikes The Wrong Chord
In 1995 that Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour moved the Met Gala to the first Monday in May, and that day has now become known as fashion's biggest night of the year. The event brings together designers, artists, and celebrities of all kinds to the themed extravaganza and the outfits can get wild — check out some of the Met Gala's most outrageous outfits of all time. Wintour is in charge of the event, and she has the final say on the guest list— she famously has banned Donald Trump from ever attending again.
One repeat Met Gala guest is actor and director Olivia Wilde. Her daughter Daisy has even made an appearance at the Met Gala — Wilde was pregnant with Daisy at the 2016 Met Gala. And while Wilde has a considerable amount of practice in dressing flawlessly for the red carpet, her Met Gala dress this year has fans doing a double take . . . since she wasn't the only one wearing it.
Olivia Wilde's guitar dress was nearly identical to another Met Gala dress
The theme for the 2023 Met Gala — which was seen as controversial by many — is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer with his own fashion label and he also worked as the head of major fashion houses like Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi. And in Lagerfeld's honor, Olivia Wilde wore a white dress featuring a guitar design and midriff cutouts. As The New York Times noted, it was created by Gabriela Hearst (Chloé's current creative director) and it was based on a 1983 dress that Lagerfeld made: it's made from deadstock fabric.
However, there was also a black version of the same Lagerfeld guitar dress, worn by Margaret Zhang, Editor in Chief of Vogue China. There was no mistaking that the women were basically wearing the same dress: But they each pull it off. Wilde wore her version of the dress with cuffs, inspired by the original design while Zhang goes a bit edgier with her blue hair, sunglasses, and a long train on her version of the guitar dress.