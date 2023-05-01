Olivia Wilde's Violin Dress At The 2023 Met Gala Strikes The Wrong Chord

In 1995 that Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour moved the Met Gala to the first Monday in May, and that day has now become known as fashion's biggest night of the year. The event brings together designers, artists, and celebrities of all kinds to the themed extravaganza and the outfits can get wild — check out some of the Met Gala's most outrageous outfits of all time. Wintour is in charge of the event, and she has the final say on the guest list— she famously has banned Donald Trump from ever attending again.

One repeat Met Gala guest is actor and director Olivia Wilde. Her daughter Daisy has even made an appearance at the Met Gala — Wilde was pregnant with Daisy at the 2016 Met Gala. And while Wilde has a considerable amount of practice in dressing flawlessly for the red carpet, her Met Gala dress this year has fans doing a double take . . . since she wasn't the only one wearing it.