Doja Cat's Costume Look Revives Camp At Uninspiring 2023 Met Gala

While everyone looked lovely at the 2023 Met Gala, it's safe to say Doja Cat staked her claim as the most iconic outfit of the night and maybe even one of the most outrageous outfits in Met Gala history. With her fluffy, tail-like train and glittering cat ear hood, the singer was definitely all that and a saucer of milk, a breath of fresh air in a room full of classic Hollywood-inspired suits and dresses. Her tribute to Choupette is honestly quite heartwarming, as Karl Lagerfeld was known for being very fond of his cat.

Still, we can't imagine this look was easy to pull off. In a video shared on Twitter, Doja Cat can be seen exiting her vehicle with the help of numerous assistants, each there to ensure the songstress stayed upright in her campy couture. Not only did the "Vegas" singer dedicate herself to dressing the part, but she also wore prosthetics to create a shockingly realistic feline mouth and nose. The idea was all Doja's, her makeup artists told Vogue and the quirky celeb was excited to show off the purr-fect finished look at the ball.

Doja Cat, who also broke the internet with her "30,000 crystals" ensemble, is always full of surprises. We're happy to see her bring her unique sense of humor and style to the 2023 Met Gala.